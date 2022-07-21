Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits

According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner ’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post.

The comments come days after Kylie got dragged all over social media for using her $72 million private jet to go to Target alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi , and nieces Chicago and True . The reality tv personality and businesswoman got labeled as “classless” and “climate criminal” because of her actions.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s lavish lifestyle also concerns her mom. “Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money and make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants,” said the insider to the publication.

However, another source said Kris didn’t step in because “Kylie has always been very good [with her money] — young but an adult at heart.“

Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and has spent millions of dollars on properties and thousands more on cars, security, and clothes. Jenner reportedly owns at least five homes in California.

Kylie Jenner

One of them is her primary residence located in Hidden Hills. The property is 13,000 square feet, and she purchased it in September 2016 for $12 million.

Jenner also owns a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a $320,000 white Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a $460,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a $300,000 pink Rolls-Royce.

RELATED:

Also a $72 million Global Express Jet takes around $5 million a year to maintain. “Kris Jenner felt she had to step in to tell Kylie to slow down. She is worried her youngest is spending too much money too fast. But Kylie is her own woman and does what she wants,” the insider said.

Kylie reportedly spends an estimated $300,000 a month on clothes for her and Stormi, and she pays between $300,000 to $400,000 a month on security.