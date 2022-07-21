ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZW0mB_0go0SAcS00

According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner ’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post.

The comments come days after Kylie got dragged all over social media for using her $72 million private jet to go to Target alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi , and nieces Chicago and True . The reality tv personality and businesswoman got labeled as “classless” and “climate criminal” because of her actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yO0R_0go0SAcS00 Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s lavish lifestyle also concerns her mom. “Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money and make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants,” said the insider to the publication.

However, another source said Kris didn’t step in because “Kylie has always been very good [with her money] — young but an adult at heart.“

Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and has spent millions of dollars on properties and thousands more on cars, security, and clothes. Jenner reportedly owns at least five homes in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbmqx_0go0SAcS00 Kylie Jenner

One of them is her primary residence located in Hidden Hills. The property is 13,000 square feet, and she purchased it in September 2016 for $12 million.

Jenner also owns a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a $320,000 white Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a $460,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a $300,000 pink Rolls-Royce.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian buys property next-door amid reports she’s been encouraging Pete Davidson to move

Kylie Jenner had a basket full of snacks in her car to satisfy her pregnancy cravings

See the sweet moment Stormi crashes Kylie Jenner’s first IG video as a mother of two

Also a $72 million Global Express Jet takes around $5 million a year to maintain. “Kris Jenner felt she had to step in to tell Kylie to slow down. She is worried her youngest is spending too much money too fast. But Kylie is her own woman and does what she wants,” the insider said.

Kylie reportedly spends an estimated $300,000 a month on clothes for her and Stormi, and she pays between $300,000 to $400,000 a month on security.

Comments / 72

Susan K Gabrik
4d ago

If she's so responsible with her money she'd be helping people like me who have nothing but can still find in their heart to give to those poorer than myself

Reply(11)
29
javonta821
3d ago

Do any of them help people less fortunate than they are?? It's always about flaunting their wealth, I know they don't owe anybody anything, but I've never heard of them giving anybody anything, which of course us their right.

Reply
18
Monkey Chic
3d ago

Didn't kris Jenner buy all 6 of her kids brand new cars for Christmas one year. I think mom needs to lead by example 🙄

Reply(1)
16
Related
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

North and Chicago West carry matching four-figure Balenciaga bags

A flair for accessorizing clearly runs in the family. Kim Kardashian’s daughters Chicago, 4, and North West, 9, stepped out with her in New York City Tuesday, with the two kids toting matching Balenciaga handbags. North wore her croc-embossed “Hourglass XS” bag ($2,950) as a crossbody, while her younger...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bossip

Diddy Ignites Dating Rumors With Fashion Designer Jesse Mae

After thanking Yung Miami for her sweet “Go Papi!” gesture at the BET Awards last month, Diddy is once again making fans question their relationship status. While on Instagram Live this week, Diddy was sitting next to his mother, Janice Combs. But, during the live feed, he accidentally turned the camera, which is when he exposed his rumored boo, fashion designer Jesse Mae.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Appears To Shut Down ‘Kylie Swim’ Line & Fans React: ‘Should Have Done Another Drop’

It might be a wrap for Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Swim line. The reality star, 25, hasn’t promoted the brand via social media in some time, and eagle eyed fans noticed that the website hasn’t added any new product in a while. Beyond that, documents obtained by The Sun indicate that Kylie’s legal team has “abandoned” the trademark. One scanned PDF says that the May 2021 trademark application was labelled “DEAD/APPLICATION/Refused/Dismissed or Invalidated.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Pete Davidson
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Cravings#Private Jet#The Post#Target#Rolls Royce Ghost
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker ‘The Most Thoughtful Person’ After He Sends Flowers

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is sharing how sweet her husband Travis Barker, 46, is with her fans. The Kardashians star posted a photo of a bouquet of white and purple tulips placed on a table near a candle, to her Instagram story on July 21, and added a loving message to the Blink 182 drummer, in the caption. “most thoughtful person I know,” she wrote while tagging his account.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy