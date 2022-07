One Piece fans have been hoping to see Yamato become a member of the Straw Hat crew someday, and one awesome cosplay for the fighter is really showing off why they need to be on the crew permanently! Although Yamato wasn't introduced to the series until the third act of the Wano arc as a whole, fans have quickly been drawn to Kaido's son since they exploded onto the scene. Quickly announcing themselves to actually be Kozuki Oden come back to life (and even going as far as claiming they were Momonosuke's father), Yamato has made some big waves already.

COMICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO