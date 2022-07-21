Danna Paola looks dynamite in a mini dress at the Premios Juventud 2022

Yesterday, a day before Premios Juventud 2022 take place in Puerto Rico, Danna Paola turned heads and stunned everyone in sexy outfit during the rehearsals and pre-event photo sessions. The 27-year-old Mexican singer wore a silver, glittery mini dress and knee-high platform boots.

Premios Juventud

Tonight, Thursday, July 21, at 7:00 p.m. EST, the 2022 Premios Juventud will conquer the the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. The show, which usually takes place in Miami, will be broadcasted in Univision and will have a varity of top Latino performers such as Ángela Aguilar, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Cazzu and more.

RELATED:

The Mexican singer, Danna Paola, who looked amazing as all the stars reheased and got ready for the big night, will be the main host of the awards show this year.

Premios Juventud

Taking to social media to share her excitement, the ‘Mala Fama’ singer tweeted three photos of her stunning outfit, with the caption “See you tomorrow at Premios Juventud.”

In addition, Danna shared several stories on her Instagram, showing her arrival at the venue, where she will be with many of our favorite latin superstars. In one of her stories, she stood in front of a mirror and gave her fans a glimse of her outfit, pausing and focusing on her trendy and stylish boots.

Danna Paola

Danna shared an additional story where she revealed that the brand of her unique platform boots was the luxury designer brand, Naked Wolfe . On the site, we see that the style of the boots is ‘Jamie Patches’ and the shoes have square toes, Wolfe head hardware, denim ties, along with an inside leg zip, and they are available for the price of $500.

Danna Paola

Danna, who is not a stranger to being a fashion diva and is Fendi ’s first latina brand ambassdor, will surely bring some glamour to the show. We can’t wait to see all of her looks tonight during the award ceremony!