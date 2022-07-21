Heat Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; Monroe; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR MADISON, NORTHWESTERN MONROE AND SAINT CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS At 411 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include St. Louis, Belleville, Granite City, O`Fallon, Alton, East St. Louis, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Cahokia, Swansea, Glen Carbon, Shiloh, Wood River, Highland, Troy, Waterloo, Columbia, Bethalto and Maryville. This includes the following State Parks Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 27. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 30. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO