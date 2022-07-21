ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay; Crawford; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following counties, Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 413 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in a one hour period between Effingham and Flora, as well as south of Robinson. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olney, Robinson, Flora, Lawrenceville, Newton, Sumner, Altamont, Oblong, Palestine, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, St. Francisville, Noble, Dieterich, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Flat Rock and Ste. Marie.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Iron, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Iron; Madison; Perry; Reynolds; Ripley; Scott; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Stoddard; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 499 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER IRON MADISON PERRY REYNOLDS RIPLEY SCOTT ST. FRANCOIS STE. GENEVIEVE STODDARD WASHINGTON WAYNE
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO

