Chanel Ayan wonders if Sergio is doing Caroline Stanbury’s dirty work

By Page Six Video
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMGGY_0go0Qnv500

This week Page Six welcomes the iconic Chanel Ayan from “The Real Housewives of Dubai” to dish with us. The breakout Bravo star spills all the tea on where she stands with Caroline Stanbury and why she thinks Sergio doesn’t write his own tweets. Ayan expresses her love for Kim Richards, and what a dream day with her looks like. Watch the video for the full interview and check out our “Virtual Reali-tea” podcast.

HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
Page Six

Page Six

