Chanel Ayan wonders if Sergio is doing Caroline Stanbury’s dirty work
This week Page Six welcomes the iconic Chanel Ayan from “The Real Housewives of Dubai” to dish with us. The breakout Bravo star spills all the tea on where she stands with Caroline Stanbury and why she thinks Sergio doesn’t write his own tweets. Ayan expresses her love for Kim Richards, and what a dream day with her looks like. Watch the video for the full interview and check out our “Virtual Reali-tea” podcast.
Subscribe to our YouTube!
Comments / 0