Free cats and dogs in Minneapolis to celebrate National Adoption Weekend

 4 days ago
The City of Minneapolis' rescue animals will be free for adoption this weekend in celebration of Best Friends National Adoption Weekend, the city announced.

Beginning Friday, all cats and dogs from Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will be free to good homes.

All animals up for adoption will be given to good homes on a first come, first served basis, the city stated. Animals adopted from Animal Care & Control come vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Carver Scott Humane Society, Pet Haven and Ruff Start Rescue will also be on hand to find new owners for pets in their shelters.

The special event runs Friday through Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. at 212 17th Ave. N.

