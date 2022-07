Sioux Center, IA (KICD) — Two Spirit Lake residents were involved in a crash on Highway 75 just North of Sioux Center on Friday. 19 year old Chloe Spooner was headed North and had slowed down for stopped vehicles ahead of her when 23 year old Kailee Jenness struck Spooner’s vehicle. Spooner and a passenger in her car were taken to Sioux Center Health by Sioux Center Ambulance to be treated for minor injuries, and Jenness was cited for following too close.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO