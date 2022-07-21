ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney sparkles in Rihanna’s see-through Miu Miu maternity look

By Margaret Abrams
 4 days ago
Sydney Sweeney stars in Miu Miu’s fall 2022 campaign, wearing a sparkling set Rihanna fans may recognize. Instagram / sydneysweeney

Sydney Sweeney and Rihanna have more in common than you think.

The blond actress, who plays Cassie Howard on HBO’s “Euphoria,” stars in Miu Miu’s fall 2022 ad campaign, clad in a familiar sparkly, see-through silver miniskirt and matching cutout crop top.

Back in May, the then-pregnant Bad Gal stepped out in the same outfit, mere days before giving birth to her son with A$AP Rocky.

While both stars layered the two-piece look over a lavender satin bra ($695) and matching panties $420), elements of their styling still differed.

Sweeney, 24, also modeled a sheer black crop top with a tie at the neck beneath her set, and accessorized with ultra-feminine white satin Miu Miu ballet flats ($950); Rihanna, 34, opted for a glitzy Balenciaga “Hourglass” bag ($2,300) and embellished Christian Louboutin heels ($1,295).

Rihanna visited her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in the eye-catching ensemble.

Emily Ratajkowski, “King Richard” actress Demi Singleton and Emma Corrin star alongside Sweeney in the Miu Miu campaign. In another shot from her shoot, the “White Lotus” actress, who’s engaged to Jonathan Davino, stares down the camera in an oversized black coat.

Miu Miu’s sexy matching sets are a hit with other stars, too; Nicole Kidman recently “begged” to wear the brand’s pleated schoolgirl skirt and matching bra top on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue, “shocking” her fans in the process.

The “White Lotus” actor also appeared in an oversized black coat for the Miu Miu campaign.

