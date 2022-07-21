Ryan Reynolds Sends Sweet Message To 13-Year-Old Boy Who Underwent Open Heart Surgery

Source: mega

Too sweet! Ryan Reynolds made a little boy's day when the actor sent him a video after the 13-year-old underwent open heart surgery.

A video, which was shared by Ivan Hollingsworth and the Children's Heart Unit Fund, showed the teenager, who is named Seb, in his bed eating his meal when is dad surprised him with the good news.

Ivan asked some of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to send a note to his son, and luckily, the Deadpool actor responded!

In the clip, Reynolds said, "Come in Green Lantern. I know you're going through it, pal, and you have a ton of amazing people that care about you. I want to send my well wishes and send you all my love. You're doing amazing, and I am super proud of you."

On July 12, Ivan put out the request on social media.

"So here’s a challenge Twitter-Sphere… How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave!Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge? #HeartHeroSeb," he wrote.

Fortunately, the dad-of-three came to the rescue. "Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much," Ivan wrote after Reynolds sent his video.

Of course, people couldn't help but praise the Hollywood star for his generous act of kindness.

One person wrote, "Just when you think Ryan Reynolds can’t get any better he does this!! The best bloke in the world but he will now get so many requests. As a disabled lady living with chronic pain, and other conditions, I would love a message from Ryan/Deadpool as I think they’re both fantastic," while another added, "Proof of kindness in the world. I wish continued healing for your son."

After the surgery, Ivan posted a photo of his son back in his bedroom. "He’s home @VancityReynolds!" he shared with the handsome hunk.