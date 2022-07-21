ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Sends Sweet Message To 13-Year-Old Boy Who Underwent Open Heart Surgery

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnElE_0go0P1rn00
Source: mega

Too sweet! Ryan Reynolds made a little boy's day when the actor sent him a video after the 13-year-old underwent open heart surgery.

A video, which was shared by Ivan Hollingsworth and the Children's Heart Unit Fund, showed the teenager, who is named Seb, in his bed eating his meal when is dad surprised him with the good news.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivan asked some of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to send a note to his son, and luckily, the Deadpool actor responded!

In the clip, Reynolds said, "Come in Green Lantern. I know you're going through it, pal, and you have a ton of amazing people that care about you. I want to send my well wishes and send you all my love. You're doing amazing, and I am super proud of you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1KRm_0go0P1rn00
Source: @seb4chuf/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

On July 12, Ivan put out the request on social media.

"So here’s a challenge Twitter-Sphere… How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave!Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge? #HeartHeroSeb," he wrote.

Fortunately, the dad-of-three came to the rescue. "Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much," Ivan wrote after Reynolds sent his video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGR5p_0go0P1rn00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people couldn't help but praise the Hollywood star for his generous act of kindness.

One person wrote, "Just when you think Ryan Reynolds can’t get any better he does this!! The best bloke in the world but he will now get so many requests. As a disabled lady living with chronic pain, and other conditions, I would love a message from Ryan/Deadpool as I think they’re both fantastic," while another added, "Proof of kindness in the world. I wish continued healing for your son."

After the surgery, Ivan posted a photo of his son back in his bedroom. "He’s home @VancityReynolds!" he shared with the handsome hunk.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Heart Surgery#Chronic Pain#Actor
Slipped Disc

Label chief, 52, dies after heart surgery

Brilliant Classics, the Dutch budget label, has lost its managing director Jeroen van Riel to complications after routine cardiac surgery. Jeroen worked in the music industry for more than 25 years, starting in a Dutch retail shop. Jeroen’s hard work, passion and commitment to classical music and numerous other genres of music, saw his career blossom, and he proceeded to become Senior Project Manager at EMI Classics and Blue Note, A&R and Marketing Manager at the Foreign Media Group, Director for Marketing and A&R at T2 Entertainment and from 2010 our inspiring Managing Director at Brilliant Classics.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'The baby died inside of me... then it poisoned me': Resurfaced 1989 video of actress Debbie Reynolds recounting how she almost DIED by being forced to carry a stillborn to term goes viral in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

A resurfaced video of Debbie Reynolds recounting the harrowing story about her baby dying inside of her and her having to carry the stillborn child to term has gone viral in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling. The late actress opened up...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, Who Suffers From Unsightly Scabs Due To Psoriasis, Gets Flak from Fans Saying She Doesn’t Use Her Own Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian, 41, launched “SKKN By Kim” last month and her fans are not buying it—well, at least not buying it that the business mogul uses her own beauty products. Detail-oriented followers picked up on something interesting in the background of one of the beauty mogul’s recent Instagram stories: No sign of her own products anywhere in her hotel bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Mom dressed in school uniform hilariously rocks out with son who didn't want to go to class

A mom from Uganda is going viral on social media after sharing the lengths she had to go to in order to convince her son to go to school. Julie Underwood Sharon, an actress and fashion designer, took to TikTok in May to post a hilarious video of herself rocking out with her young son, who apparently didn't want to attend class that day. Twinning with the little boy in a matching school uniform, socks and even a small backpack, Sharon danced her heart out in what appeared to have been a desperate attempt to cheer up her son.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

85K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy