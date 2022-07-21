Houston rapper Trae tha Truth talks helping community during namesake weekend

Trae tha Truth's "Trae Day Weekend" kicked off Thursday and the rapper started off the festivities with a stop at ABC13.

The Houston native has been celebrating his official day in the City of Houston since 2008.

Trae says the community event will be full of surprises and lots of giveaways like gas cards and food, plus parties all weekend long.

On Friday at 2:30 p.m., the rapper plans to help the homeless cool off with ice cream and cold products.

Throughout the weekend, he'll host marquee events such as his Trae Day Family Funday Festival, celebrity kickball game and the Funny By Nature Comedy Festival.

Since the City of Houston honored Trae with his own day for his philanthropic work, 14 years ago, the community activist has marked the day by bringing in a number of celebrities at special events, planning back-to-school giveaways for families and a number of projects benefiting those in need.

THIS IS HOW WE HOUSTON! "The satisfaction and the energy we get from people in return is amazing," said the rapper.

