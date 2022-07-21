ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth talks helping community during namesake weekend

By Rita Garcia
 4 days ago

Trae tha Truth's "Trae Day Weekend" kicked off Thursday and the rapper started off the festivities with a stop at ABC13.

The Houston native has been celebrating his official day in the City of Houston since 2008.

Trae says the community event will be full of surprises and lots of giveaways like gas cards and food, plus parties all weekend long.

On Friday at 2:30 p.m., the rapper plans to help the homeless cool off with ice cream and cold products.

Throughout the weekend, he'll host marquee events such as his Trae Day Family Funday Festival, celebrity kickball game and the Funny By Nature Comedy Festival.

Since the City of Houston honored Trae with his own day for his philanthropic work, 14 years ago, the community activist has marked the day by bringing in a number of celebrities at special events, planning back-to-school giveaways for families and a number of projects benefiting those in need.

SEE ALSO: Trae tha Truth to open Katy ice cream shop that hires people with special needs

THIS IS AWESOME! The store will give young adults with special needs the opportunity to work and be supported!

Houston rapper puts smiles on people's faces with food and gas giveaway

THIS IS HOW WE HOUSTON! "The satisfaction and the energy we get from people in return is amazing," said the rapper.

Trae tha Truth returns custom truck to Houston grandma attacked by carjackers but with big surprises

Trae Tha Truth is a man of his word and helped out a Houston grandmother whose truck was stolen in a carjacking.

