North Kansas City, MO

Man charged in North Kansas City officer’s murder appears in court

By Sam Hartle
 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with murdering North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez made his first appearance before a Clay County judge Thursday.

Joshua Rocha, 24, was transported to his appearance while wearing the handcuffs previously assigned to Vasquez, the officer he admitted to killing just 48 hours earlier.

KSHB 41 I-Team’s Cameron Taylor was in the courtroom as Rocha made his appearance before the judge. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom in which a defendant did not have an attorney before the start of the hearing.

Taylor reported that the judge appointed Rocha an attorney since he didn’t have one.

The courtroom was filled with law enforcement. Taylor reported that friends and family of Vasquez were also in attendance.

The entire hearing lasted two minutes.

The judge set a bond hearing for July 28 and a preliminary hearing for Sept. 2.

