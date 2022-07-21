ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

Frank “Kiko” Olmos

Gonzales Inquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank “Kiko” Olmos, 90, of Gonzales, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born June 17, 1932 in Gonzales County to Catarino Olmos and Petra Guajardo Olmos. He married Stella Proa on March 8, 1989 in Gonzales. He had been an active member of LULAC. Frank...

gonzalesinquirer.com

