Young Dolph mural vandalized with paint in South Memphis

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mural in South Memphis to honor late rapper Young Dolph has been vandalized with paint.

The mural sits at a shopping center off Norris Road.

It was painted by local artist Cameron Hill (@cam_theartist). FOX13 spoke with Hill about what Dolph meant to him and now vandals messing up his artwork.

“Young Dolph meant everything to me,” Hill said. “I’m 26 years old, so I grew up looking and watching Young Dolph.”

Two vandals can be seen on surveillance video defacing the mural with paint.

Hill said he worked on the project Monday and Tuesday at King Of Discounts Mini Mart in South Memphis.

“I started receiving hateful messages, hateful phone calls, so I paused for a day,” Hill told FOX13 News.

Hill believes he knows who is responsible for vandalizing the mural, but he doesn’t plan on pressing charges at this time.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton, Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard last November.

The cookie shop has since shut down its store at that location.

The rapper released his debut studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016. He was raised in the Bluff City and attended Hamilton High School.

Young Dolph suffered 22 gunshot wounds when he was attacked at the store in broad daylight, officials said.

Two men - Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson - have been charged in his killing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCPDI_0go0OWMg00
Investigation update FILE PHOTO: Young Dolph attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Officials said he was shot 22 times when he was killed last year. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

IN THIS ARTICLE
