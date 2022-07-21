Keeping Up With Kylie's Finances: Kris Jenner Allegedly Concerned About Kylie Jenner's Spending Habits

Source: Mega

Just days after makeup mogul Kylie Jenner sparked controversy for reportedly taking a 17-minute flight on her private jet on Thursday, July 12, it seems “momager” Kris Jenner is concerned about the altitude of something else – Jenner’s alleged spending.

“Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” an unnamed insider said, referencing Jenner’s $72 million aircraft.

​​KYLIE JENNER UNDER FIRE AFTER FLAUNTING HER & TRAVIS SCOTT'S PRIVATE JETS, DUBBED 'CLIMATE CRIMINAL'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

While the anonymous source told the outlet that Kris, 66, “is urging her to be more responsible with her money” and “make wise investments,” it seems the reality star has a mind of her own.

“Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants,” they shared.

And it seems this insider isn’t alone. A second source claiming to be close to the famous family told the publication that while Kris hasn’t intervened, Kylie's spending habits make sense considering her age.

“Kylie has actually always been very good [with her money] — young but adult at heart,” they noted.

Source: Mega

Kris’ concerns surrounding her youngst daughter’s financial habits come as the Kylie Cosmetics chairperson found herself under fire for the ecological impact of her allegedly frequent private jet excursions.

“kylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache????” mused twitter user @MaFavRaps, a take that has since garnered upwards of 42,000 likes.

“Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet,” quipped Twitter user @CaraLisette, referencing the region’s record-breaking heat wave that has already killed more than 1,100 people in Spain and Portugal according to ABC News.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Though celebrity airtravel tracker @CelebJets first reported that Kylie’s mid-July excursion from ​​Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys, Calif., constituted a mere three minutes in the air, the page later clarified that the flight took 17 minutes after the star touched down. The account estimated that driving between the two locations would take just 45 minutes.

Yet this short trip isn’t the only reason Jenner’s air-travel habits have landed her in hot water lately. Just days after the reported roughly quarter-hour flight made headlines, the star took to Instagram to show off her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s matching airplanes.

“you wanna take mine or yours ?” she captioned the photo, which depicts her and the 31-year-old “Highest in the Room” artist embracing in front of their respective private jets.

Page Six was the first to report the news.