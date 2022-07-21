This Is The Most Famous Song About Texas

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of Texas , what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it .

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about each state. The website states, "The tracks span all genres, topics, and decades. But they all have one thing in common: celebrating their respective state."

According to the website, the most famous song about Texas is " All My Ex's Live in Texas " by George Strait . The lyrics say, " All my exes live in Texas. And Texas is a place I'd dearly love to be. But all my exes live in Texas, and that's why I hang my hat in Tennessee ." The song mentions several Texas towns, including Texarkana, Abilene, Galveston, and Temple. Stacker explains why this is the standout song about the state:

"George Strait reminisces on a string of failed relationships in Texas, prompting him to hang his hat in Tennessee. "

Click here to check out the full list.