ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1wM3_0go0O2DN00
Photo: Getty Images

When you think of Texas , what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it .

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about each state. The website states, "The tracks span all genres, topics, and decades. But they all have one thing in common: celebrating their respective state."

According to the website, the most famous song about Texas is " All My Ex's Live in Texas " by George Strait . The lyrics say, " All my exes live in Texas. And Texas is a place I'd dearly love to be. But all my exes live in Texas, and that's why I hang my hat in Tennessee ." The song mentions several Texas towns, including Texarkana, Abilene, Galveston, and Temple. Stacker explains why this is the standout song about the state:

"George Strait reminisces on a string of failed relationships in Texas, prompting him to hang his hat in Tennessee. "

Click here to check out the full list.

Comments / 0

Related
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Prison Reaches 149 Degrees Amid Ongoing Heat Issues

Texas does not have universal air conditioning in state prisons, causing the sweltering summer heat to linger indoors. WFAA reported that temperatures inside the prisons regularly reach 110 degrees. According to a July study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery center, at least one unit topped out at a sweltering 149 degrees.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

8-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies Attempting Controversial TikTok Challenge

Two families have filed a wrongful death suit against TikTok after two girls, ages 8 and 9, died as a result of a social media challenge, according to FOX 7. The family of Arriani Jaileen Arroyo, 9, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the family of Lalani Erika Renee Walton, 8, of Temple, Texas, both claim their daughters died after participating in the "blackout challenge."
TEMPLE, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Is Texas' Most Popular Junk Food

We all love to indulge in junk food every now and then. Whether it's candy, salty snacks, or frozen treats, we all have those go-to junk food snacks. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's most popular junk food. The website says, "Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Temple, TX
City
Abilene, TX
State
Tennessee State
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Texas

From beaches and mountains to plains and plateaus, Texas has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Texas:. Apollo 13. This popular film features a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton....
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

3 Texas Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Texas City Has Had The Largest Salary Growth

Prices for nearly everything across the country are steadily rising. Thankfully, some of Texas' largest cities are seeing salary increases. According to a new ADP report, the Texas city with the highest salary growth from 2019 to 2021 was Austin. The city had a growth of 9.4 percent. Coming in...
TEXAS CITY, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

See Why Texas Barbecue Prices Are Going Up

Inflation is causing the prices of several goods to go up all across the country. Here in Texas, residents are now paying more for their beloved barbecue. KXAN reported that barbecue lovers in the state are trying to keep up as menus reflect the increasing prices. John Bates, Chef and...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Man Just Scored Everyone's Dream Job: Getting Paid To Eat Tacos

A Texas man just scored everyone's dream job. He's getting paid $10,000 to eat tacos!. Chris Flores is the new "Chief Taco Officer" at Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service. His job duties include taste testing tacos across the Lone Star State for two months, according to a press release. Not only does Flores get free food, but transportation, accommodations, merch and free Favor delivery are included in his deal. The job position was first advertised in April.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy