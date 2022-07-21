Cool & Casual: Suri Cruise Sports Vintage-Inspired Look While Going To The Movies During NYC Heatwave

Source: Mega

Beating the heat in style!

Suri Cruise, daughter of actor Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes, was spotted taking a trip to the movies with a friend in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 20.

The 16-year-old star kept it cool and casual, rocking a ‘70s-esque look amid New York City’s sweltering 93-degree temps. She paired a minimalist white T-shirt with dark blue detailing alongside classic denim shorts, completing the summer-y, vintage-inspired ensemble with blue Converse and a pair of subtle earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Cruise’s outing comes just weeks after an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight that the teen star is reportedly getting “along great" with her mother’s new boyfriend, Grammy-nominated composer, Bobby Wooten III.

"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority,” the anonymous source spilled to the outlet. As such, it seems Holmes takes a mindful approach when it comes to letting people meet her daughter.

“She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to,” the source continued, describing Holmes and Wooten’s relationship as being “the real deal.”

Source: Mega

And it seems this approval goes both ways. Late last month, Wooten’s family had not only reportedly met Holmes, but also gave the Dawson’s Creek star their stamp of approval after they attended a wedding together in Montauk.

IT'S GETTING SERIOUS!: KATIE HOLMES HAS ALREADY MET BOYFRIEND BOBBY WOOTEN III'S FAMILY, INSIDER NOTES THEY'RE 'VERY IN LOVE'

"Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her," an unnamed insider told Us Weekly. "Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” the source continued, describing the pair as being “very affectionate with each other at all times.” “They looked very in love and didn’t care who saw."

The insider also added that the star “never tried to steal the spotlight” while attending the nuptiuals.

"Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone," they recalled. "Katie seemed to be carefree the entire night and very much in love with Bobby."

Hollywood Life was the first outlet to report on Suri’s NYC sighting.