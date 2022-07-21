ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson Dragged At The ESPYS For Constant Kardashian Baby Drama

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Source: Mega

Tristan Thompson continues to be the butt of everybody's jokes. During the 2022 ESPYS Wednesday, July 20, host Lil Rel Howery trolled the NBA player for his constant shenanigans surrounding Khloé Kardashian and her family when talking about Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.

Source: Mega

"Chloe Kim, I knew you would be successful because you have two Kardashian names in your name," the Carmichael Show star joked during the broadcast," [referring to Kim Kardashian] and the Revenge Body star. "Only advice, watch out for the Tristans, all I got to say. I said it! Y'all thinking it."

Source: OK!

The all-out drag comes as Thompson has been galavanting around Greece with a mystery woman as a surrogate is about to giving birth to his second child with the Good American cofounder.

As OK! previously reported, the athlete and Kardashian already planned to welcome their second kid, an expectant baby boy, prior to Thompson being exposed for cheating on the reality star with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, which resulted in the birth of son Theo.

Source: Mega

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” an insider explained of welcoming another child with her cheating ex. “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”

WHICH KARDASHIAN SISTER WAS RUNNING AROUND TALKING ABOUT KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON'S SECRET SURROGACY? 'IT WAS A BADLY KEPT SECRET'

In January, Thompson confirmed he was in fact the father of Nichols' baby and publicly apologized to Kardashian. "Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wined in an Instagram post.

Source: Mega

Despite the constant heartbreak over her relationship with the father of her children, The Kardashians star is reportedly confident that Thompson will be there for their children, though he has yet to meet his youngest kid with Nichols.

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," a source said of Kardashian's views on her baby daddy. "Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."

