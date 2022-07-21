ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Go f–k yourself’: Reporter’s LIV golfer claim backed up by Lee Westwood

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

By maintaining his own innocence, Lee Westwood confirmed that an unnamed LIV golfer told a Sky Sports reporter to “f–k himself” at last week’s British Open.

Jamie Weir, a TV reporter for the network’s golf coverage, mentioned to the golfer that defectors to the Saudi-backed tour might not be eligible for future major championships. According to Weir, the player told him to “go f–k” himself for the “f–king s–t question.”

Amid Twitter speculation that Westwood was the unnamed golfer, the Englishman jumped in to refute the claim. In the process, he inserted his own take on the matter.

“It wasn’t me but I did overhear the conversation in question,” Westwood conceded. “Jamie works for Sky. They cover the PGA & DPWT. Where do you think their loyalties lie and what their agenda is?”

Lee Westwood
Getty Images
Jamie Weir
Getty Images

Weir, evidently unhappy with Westwood’s insinuation, shot back:

“How is asking, ‘Are you concerned this could be your last major for a while?’ showing any ‘agenda’?!!”

As for who issued the salty response, that remains a mystery. Weir didn’t identify him, though there were plenty of guesses on Twitter.

How is asking ‘are you concerned this could be your last major for a while?’ showing any ‘agenda’?!!

— Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) July 19, 2022

The incident marks the latest chapter in the contentious saga between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. The latest developments include the defection of Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and Greg Norman’s aggressive pursuit of NBA Hall-of-Famer-turned-broadcaster Charles Barkley to contribute to the tour’s coverage.

