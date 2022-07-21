ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Inside the White House medical center that'll be at Biden's beck and call as he fights COVID: State-of-the-art facility manned by 30 medics has operating theater and stores supplies of the president's blood

By Emma James For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

President Biden will be receiving treatment form a team of top doctors at the state-of-the-art facility inside of the White House which even has its own operating theater.

The 79-year-old has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and remains in isolation after suffering fatigue, a dry cough and runny nose.

His doctor, who heads up the White House Medical Unit, confirmed that he had two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine before he took office.

President Biden also received a first and a second booster shot in September and March, getting the jab in the exam room of the unit.

The hospital has around 30 personnel manning the building at all hours of the day, with doctors at the President’s beck and call round the clock.

An exam room, with ICU supplies including the Presidents blood, was built into the ground floor of the White House, directly next to the Map Room – which former presidents used to monitor military activities around the globe.

It is also located close to a larger set of offices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building that neighbors the White House.

President Biden will have his condition monitored by the dozens of staff working at the facility and has been prescribed Paxlovid.

Former President Obama was pictured receiving a vaccination for swine flu in the centre during his time in the White House in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inzcc_0go0NuOD00
President Biden was pictured receiving his booster vaccinations in the facility after taking office in 2022. His doctor today confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxVyr_0go0NuOD00
First Lady Jill Biden, who has tested negative despite close contact with her husband, left a framed note offering all staff members at the White House to get free health screenings at the unit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clw2o_0go0NuOD00
Air Force One, a Boeing 747-200B, also has access to a medical suite that can function as an operating room, with a doctor permanently on board for emergencies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXEDk_0go0NuOD00
If the President needed to be hospitalized her would be transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland. The hospital, pictured, has 244 beds, including 50 ICU beds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EieCP_0go0NuOD00
A huge team of doctors is on site at the White House to treat the Presidents 24 hours a day if needed. The Unit also has an operating table for emergencies, as well as prescribing medication if needed 

His doctor Kevin C. O’Connor said this morning: 'President Biden is currently experiencing mild symptoms, mostly rhinorrhea (or 'runny nose') and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.

‘The President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favourably, as most maximally protected patients do.

‘Early use of PAXLOVID in this case provides additional protection against severe disease.

‘He will isolate in accordance with CDC recommendations.’

The White House confirmed that President Biden will be continuing to work during his treatment, despite his isolation.

He tweeted: ‘Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy!’

His wife Jill Biden has texted negative despite being a close contact, but if she were to have caught the virus then the top-of-the range facilities would be available to her too.

During the height of the pandemic the White House Unit was responsible for conducting COVID-19 tests on journalists in the White House press corps.

Any President travelling on the Boeing 747-200B Air Force One also has access to a medical suite that can function as an operating room, and a doctor is permanently on board.

As well as the First Lady, the rest of the president’s immediate family are also able to receive care from the military professionals.

Vice President Kamala Harris and White House staff members are also on the select list of people who can access the facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEjCF_0go0NuOD00
Former President Trump was admitted to the 'Nation's Medical Centre', pictured, when he tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020 shortly before the presidential election
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpRtM_0go0NuOD00
Former President Obama was pictured receiving a vaccination for swine flu in the centre during his time in the White House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47brR9_0go0NuOD00
The Presidential suite at Walter Reed hospital, known as Ward 71, is equipped with secure communications devices, as well as rooms for convalescing leaders to receive visitors 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbsUW_0go0NuOD00
The living room is seen in these photos of the suite from 2007. It is unknown if the decor has been updated since then

Foreign dignitaries and tourists who are given permission to visit the site are also able to be treated for any pressing ailments.

Medical professionals on the site are able to carry out anything from simple routine check-ups and dispensing medication to emergency responses like resuscitation.

The White House Medical Unit works to stabilize their patient in the most serious of cases, before transferring them to a hospital as soon as possible.

If the President needed to be hospitalized, he would be taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.

It is which is equipped with an intensive care unit, more advanced imaging capabilities and specialists.

Former President Trump was admitted to the 'Nation's Medical Centre' when he tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020 shortly before the presidential election.

The facility has some of the nation’s top doctors, with 7,100 staff members spread out across 100 clinics and specialties.

Trump stayed in the hospital's designated Presidential Suite, a lavish portion of one of its 88 buildings.

Known as Ward 71, the Presidential Suite is one of six special patient rooms reserved for high-ranking military officers and members of the White House cabinet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3877wz_0go0NuOD00
Walter Reed also has an Institute of Research at Silver Spring, nearby the hospital in Maryland, where scientists develop vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases like COVID-19. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BW51y_0go0NuOD00
The dining room in the suite is even lit by a crystal chandelier, meaning any President can be treated while enjoying luxuries similar to the White House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6Jsn_0go0NuOD00
The facility has some of the nation’s top doctors, with 7,100 staff members spread out across 100 clinics and specialties 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AbFw_0go0NuOD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6sf2_0go0NuOD00
The 'Presidential Suite' at Walter Reed Medical Center is reserved for the President an the Vice President if they need treatment. Pictured: One of the rooms of Ward 71, which are reserved for high-ranking military officers and cabinet members

The suite is 'specially outfitted with protective devices and communications gear used in support of the president,' wrote Rear Admiral Connie Mariano, who served as a physician to both presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and was director of the White House Medical Unit.

Walter Reed also has an Institute of Research at Silver Spring, nearby the hospital in Maryland, where scientists develop vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases like COVID-19.

Both the President and Vice President are typically treated at the Medical Evaluation and Treatment Unit (METU).

The METU is secure, private and separate from the sprawling hospital's other wards, and has a dining room lit by a crystal chandelier and a desk a few steps from the hospital bed.

The hospital - located about nine miles from the White House - has 244 beds in total, and 50 ICU beds.

Walter Reed also has 165 'Smart Suites' outfitted with 'two-way communication devices, audio-visual and wireless capabilities as well as bedside entertainment, all of which can be controlled via a wall-mounted, removable keyboard that the patient has access to at all times.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran who tried to assassinate NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during campaign event is hit with federal assault charge one day after he was freed under state's lax bail laws

The man who drunkenly attacked the Republican candidate for governor in New York was photographed being taken into custody by FBI, state and county police Saturday on federal assault charges, after being immediately released following the attack under the state's bail reform laws. David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Larry Hogan suggests that the Trump-backed candidate winning Maryland's GOP gubernatorial primary could embolden him to run for president in 2024

Governor Larry Hogan suggested that after Donald Trump's candidate won Maryland's GOP gubernatorial primary this month, his potential ambitions for a White House run are emboldened. 'Does this [loss] make you more or less likely to run for president in 2024?' ABC News' Jonathon Karl asked Hogan in an interview...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Dozens of incoming University of Michigan med students STORM OUT of pro-life doctor's keynote address during white coat initiation ceremony - and she didn't even discuss abortion

Incoming University of Michigan medical school students staged a walk-out during the pro-life keynote speaker's speech during their White Coat Ceremony. Hundreds of students had previously petitioned to get Dr Kristin Collier, assistant professor of medicine at UMMS, removed from the initiation because of her anti-abortion stance. But after their...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Operating Theater#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Pfizer#Icu
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Daily Mail

Congressional Black Caucus says that Sesame Place 'Rosita' performer's 'snub' of two black girls is a 'glaring example of racism' and demands meeting with the theme park to 'discuss changes'

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are reportedly asking for a meeting with leadership at a Sesame Street theme park after video showing a costumed character waving off two six-year-old black girls during a parade went viral. Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, first shared the nine-second...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out the Chinese Communist Party for buying giant chunks of farmland and property in his state, saying it's a 'huge problem'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the Chinese Communist Party on Friday for buying up huge chunks of farmland and other properties in the Sunshine State. Speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, DeSantis - considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate and currently running for re-election in Florida - said Beijing purchasing American real estate is a growing concern.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Charles Barkley insists Americans should concern themselves with civil rights here rather than in Saudi Arabia... as he reveals he's given Greg Norman until Thursday to decide if he wants him to join rebel LIV Tour

Charles Barkley believes American people should focus on civil rights in the States rather than concerning themselves with Saudi Arabia's treatment of women and dissidents. The Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf series has dominated headlines ever since it materialized, prompting questions about the country's civil rights record. Saudi's controversial tour, financed...
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

502K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy