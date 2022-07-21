Attacker pulls woman, 74, by the hair, throws her down in NYC: video

An attacker yanked a 74-year-old woman by the hair without provocation and threw her to the ground in Harlem, video released Thursday shows.

The woman was walking at Malcolm X Boulevard and West 127th Street around 9:30 a.m. July 14 when the assailant approached her, cops said.

The footage shows the suspect appearing to wait for the victim to pass before grabbing her hair and throwing her down.

The broad-daylight attack unfolded at Malcolm X Boulevard and West 127th Street, cops said.

The suspect appears to wait for the victim to pass before grabbing her hair and throwing her down.

Two other people were standing on the sidewalk during the attack on the unsuspecting senior, the video shows.

The woman sought medical attention on her own after the incident.

The suspect — shown bizarrely wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up in the summer heat — fled and is still being sought by cops.