‘He was special’: Former coach Brad Scott recalls traits that made Phil Petty great

Brad Scott considered Phil Petty a “great get’ when the quarterback signed to play for the South Carolina football program. Scott was right.

Petty, who played at Boiling Springs High School in the Upstate, went on to become one of the most beloved quarterbacks in Gamecock history, leading South Carolina to a pair of Outback Bowl victories over Ohio State after the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Petty, 43, died Thursday after a brief illness.

Scott told The State he was “heartbroken” to hear the news of Petty’s death. He called the QB one of his favorite Gamecock players.

“He was such a quality young man. His senior year, he was the top player in the state and a tremendous quarterback,” Scott said. “... He was special. I thought he had all those intangibles and loved the game.

“He was always studying it and was very competitive. He had great timing, great pocket presence, all the things great quarterbacks had. I thought he would be a special player and he turned out to be that.”

Scott was Petty’s head coach for two seasons before he was fired and Lou Holtz took over the program. While he wasn’t there for the end of Petty’s career, he recalled him having the makings of a great quarterback. He showed grit and toughness playing on the scout team as a freshman, Scott recalled, before he saw some action behind Anthony Wright in 1998. Petty became the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback in 1999.

During his final two seasons at USC, Petty completed 306-of-547 passes for 4,079 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading the Gamecocks to 17 victories.

“Phil just had great leadership about him. I remember how focused he was and how much he loved the game,” Scott said. “He played behind Anthony Wright that first year but he worked hard. I remember his toughness, too. He was running the scout team. He would get knocked around a little bit, but he would get right up. He was a team guy and very unselfish player.

“He turned out to be a great quarterback, no doubt.”

Reaction to Phil Petty’s death

News of Petty’s death hit the Gamecock community hard Thursday morning. Former USC players, teammates and S.C. dignitaries offered their condolences to The State or through social media posts:

▪ U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of a great Gamecock and South Carolinian, Phil Petty. My prayers are with his family and friends.”

▪ South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer: “So sorry to hear the news of @GamecockFB great Phil Petty passing away Thoughts & prayers to his family.”

▪ Former South Carolina running back Ryan Brewer: “Our teammate, quarterback, leader, inspiration and brother. Love you more than you know. Will miss you dearly.”

▪ Former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright: “Rest easy my brother.”

▪ Former South Carolina offensive lineman Phillip Jones: “Heartbroken. Love you my QB1 Phil Petty.”

▪ Former South Carolina quarterback Corey Jenkins: “This one hurts! I will truly miss you brother! Learned a hell of a lot from you in our days as Gamecock QB’s. Our QB room was always fun man. Rest easy Phil P!”

▪ Former USC offensive lineman Jeff Barnes: “Everyone’s heart is broken. He was a team-first guy and loyal to the brotherhood we had built. He was a kind-hearted, hard working guy who loved game of football and loved his teammates,” Barnes said. “Just his toughness and grit to bring us from bottom of the barrel to bring us from not winning any games his freshman year to two Outback Bowls.”

▪ Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw: “My last interaction with Phil was throwing the ball around with his son on the sidelines before a Carolina game last fall. All we talked about was our families. Really saddened to hear the news today & praying for his family - I know he was very proud of them!”

▪ Former USC quarterback Erik Kimrey: “For us that got the privilege to play with him, he was our brother. We shared a brotherhood that never went away and never will. Love you 14. I’ll always be your back up. Forever To Thee.”

▪ Former USC assistant coach Skip Holtz: “ My Heart Breaks today! Way too Young. Thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

▪ Gray Collegiate principal Brian Newsome: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the Petty family with the sad news of the loss of Phil this morning. Everyone at Gray was excited to welcome Phil, and he shared many times with Adam and me that he was happy with the transition. Please keep his wife Morgan, two kids and entire family in your prayers. I ask that we respect their privacy during a very difficult time.”