Life is getting much sweeter in Wichita with the opening of these two bakery/dessert shops

Life is getting much sweeter this week for dessert lovers in Wichita.

By the weekend, the city will have two more options for baked goods and desserts — one near the shipping container mall Revolutsia and the other at Bradley Fair.

The first is PeeWee+Sweet’s Bakehouse , a grab-and-go business that Kinta and Zach McGhee are officially opening today at 2724 E. Central. The shop, which has moved into the pink building just across the street from Revolutsia, is celebrating its grand opening from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Saturday. Those will also be its hours moving forward.

The shop specializes in naturally fermented bread and pastries and also serves sandwiches, cold brew coffee and more. The opening week menu includes pastries like pecan butter brownies, oatmeal cookies with sumac, and hummingbird cake. It’ll also stock fresh-baked breads including cheddar jalapeno and tomato basil focaccia, and it’s selling two sandwiches: one made with roasted turkey and that’s all veggies.

The new PeeWee & Sweet’s Bakehouse storefront offers a variety of pastries, bread, sandwiches and salads. Courtesy photo

Saturday will bring a special opening event for Bakesale Treat Parlor , a new dessert shop by Thrive Restaurant Group , which also owns Carlos O’Kelly’s and HomeGrown. The shop, which is taking over the former Marble Slab Creamery space next to Lululemon, will open at 10 a.m. for Bradley Fair’s sidewalk sale on Saturday and will stay open until it sells out.

It will close on Sunday, then the official opening will be Monday. After that, its hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Thrive, which recently closed its Naftzger Park pie business Peace, Love & Pie , will offer cookies, cereal treats, cakes, pies and other treats at the new business. It’ll also serve coffee and adult beverages. The shop will have some seating but its owners are also hoping to attract walk-buy business.