ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Consumers are shelling out an average $10,000 more for used cars than if prices were 'normal,' research shows

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price for a used car is $33,341, which is $172 below the peak in March, according to CoPilot research. Nearly new vehicles (1 to 3 years old) have an average listing price that is $13,145 more than it would be if typical depreciation had occurred over the past two...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 67

WhyYouWant2No
2d ago

Take extreme care of your vehicle. It's more valuable than you might think. Change that oil...do your maintenance...drive defensively...You can't afford to replace it.

Reply(3)
20
say juet
2d ago

stop buying cars. it will only take 6 months gor car dealers to go under. and then we can go back to buying cars the correct way and price

Reply(5)
14
LuAnn K.
2d ago

this article is misleading. our family bought a 2022 Honda accord, 4 door sedan for under $28,000. we negotiated for hours with the salesperson but in the end it was worth it. never go in without bargaining for a new car, you can bring that price down thousands of dollars.

Reply(13)
10
Related
foodlogistics.com

Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers

The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Popular grocery staples are getting more expensive as inflation plague continues to hit shoppers

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Wheeling the cart down the grocery aisles can feel increasingly daunting these days. Shoppers are finding themselves doing quite a bit of mental math as the price skyrockets for items they used to regularly toss into their carts without a second thought to cost.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Car Loans#Gas Prices#Vehicles#Copilot#Personal Finance
Reuters

Oil falls on lackluster U.S. summer gasoline demand

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, after U.S. government data showed lower gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season and as interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation fed fears the economy could slow, cutting energy demand.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Fortune

Elon Musk’s longtime frenemy Herbert Diess sacked as CEO of Volkswagen

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a shock dismissal, Volkswagen Group’s board of directors fired the carmaker’s chief executive best known for steering the supertanker around in favor of a bright new future manufacturing electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy