Alabama has no rival when it comes to the number of meaningful civil rights sites in the state, and Birmingham boasts multiple locations where world-changing events took place. The borders of the city’s Civil Rights District, now the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, contain the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church and Kelly Ingram Park to name a few. Each represents a pivotal point in the movement’s fight for equality. The district also includes the Historic 4th Avenue Business District, one of the few remaining Black commercial corridors in the Southeast.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO