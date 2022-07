Nina Elizabeth Warner, 68, of Stewardson, IL, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 in Heritage Health in Pana, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson, IL with Rev. David Weaver officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the church. Burial will be at a later date in a family cemetery in Esperance, New York. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Faith Bible Christian Academy, Rosamond, IL or Trinity Lutheran School, Stewardson, IL.

STEWARDSON, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO