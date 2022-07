LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former state lawmaker and advocate for racial justice Darryl Owens was honored on Friday with a dedication sign that will be installed on Interstate-64. The "Darryl T. Owens Memorial Highway" sign will be the newest addition to the interstation with the portion named after the late politician spanning from 22nd Street in the Portland neighborhood to the Indiana state line. The unveiling ceremony took place at the Kentucky African American Heritage Center six months after the 84-year-old died.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO