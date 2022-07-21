ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOBH Trailer: Kyle Richards Thinks Someone Is Out to Make Kathy Hilton 'Look Bad' After Aspen Drama

By Dory Jackson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBravo just dropped the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' 12th season — and Kathy Hilton is at the center of all the drama. As the trailer opens, it does not waste time getting to Kathy's long-rumored Aspen trip drama. "I just read that I was screaming and...

