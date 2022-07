SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several people were injured after an elderly driver accidentally drove through Ellis Square on Saturday. According to a release by the Savannah Police Department, the driver was leaving the Whitaker Parking Garage around 6 p.m. when he accelerated his 2019 Ford F-150 and crossed Barnard Street before entering the square. The vehicle eventually stopped against a stone wall but only after striking several pedestrians.

