Mind Noise, the much anticipated fourth album by Andrew Dixon is here, and is even more Avant Garde than his previous works. And he is going to celebrate his new creation with two big CD Release Parties! The fun begins at the Back Room in Berkeley on July 23rd at 8pm, then there will be an even bigger party at the beautiful Temescal Art Center in Oakland on July 24th at 2pm. Join us for one or both events!

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO