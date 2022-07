Mono Lake was supposed to have been saved from going dry. Now, the ‘white stuff’ forces a reckoning. “The few who live along the shores of Mono Lake are accustomed to the peculiarities of this high desert basin. Famously strange limestone spires known as tufa towers rise from the water. The lake contains so much salt that it’s barren of fish. In the arid sands beyond, sagebrush thrives, and that’s about it. But the alkali flats that are emerging from the lake’s surface, ghost white, aren’t just another nod to the uniqueness of this ancient place. They’re a sign of trouble. Amid a third year of drought, the sprawling lake on the remote east side of the Sierra Nevada is sharply receding, and the small towns and wildlife so closely tied to the water are feeling the pinch. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here: Mono Lake was supposed to have been saved from going dry. Now, the ‘white stuff’ forces a reckoning.

