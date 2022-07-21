Three Things to Know -7/21/22

{div}Public Safety Family Fun and Recruitment Day Planned

NELSONVILLE — All public safety and community service agencies including but not limited to police, fire, EMS, EMA, corrections, transportation, park rangers, military, schools, reentry, recovery, faith based, community service agencies, and beyond for all of Southeastern Ohio are invited to a Public Safety Family Fun and Recruitment Day, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hocking College.

The event is free. Departments are asked to register here: Summer Regional Event Southeast, OH Survey (surveymonkey.com) by July 30. (Late registrations will be accepted as space allows).

What to Bring: Tables, chairs, promotional material, freebies, tents, your department’s equipment/vehicle(s), your people, and mascot if you have one.

Food trucks are invited, too. If your department wants to have a food booth as well, register here: Summer Regional EventsFood Truck Registration Survey (surveymonkey.com)

Athens City Food Permits are required by all food vendors:

Application: https://cms2files.revize.com/athenscch/2019%20Temp%20Application.pdf

For more information, contact the Athens County Health Department at 740-592-4431

Rome Township Special Meeting{/div}

There will be a special meeting of the Rome Township Board to be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Township Board Building. The meeting is being held to discuss employment issues.

This Day in History

On this day, July 21, 1983, the lowest temperature ever measured on Earth was recorded at Vostok Station, a Russian station in Antarctica. The temperature fell to -128.6 Fahrenheit.