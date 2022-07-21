ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter Park hosting late night zoo fun

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Potter Park’s Zoo Nights event gives the adults some time to have fun at the zoo.

On Thursday night, Potter Park Zoo is hosting a casual happy hour style event that will feature food from local restaurants and beverage companies.

Visitors will have the opportunity to check out the zoo after-hours, visit with the animals and enjoy fun games with friends all while enjoying delicious food.

Vendors at Zoo Nights include Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Saugatuck Brewing Co., Red Cedar Spirits and many more.

Each guest receives three drink tickets upon entry, with additional tickets able for purchase.

For more information, visit potterparkzoo.org

#Potter Park Zoo#Late Night#Texas Roadhouse#At The Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Outback Steakhouse#Saugatuck Brewing Co#Red Cedar Spirits
WLNS

WLNS

