Plymouth, MN

Jury finds Jamal Smith guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jay Boughton

 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury has found Jamal Smith guilty of first-degree murder and two other criminal counts in the high-profile shooting death of a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 in Plymouth last summer. Smith was charged with first- and second-degree murder, and being a felon...

Minnesota Crime & Safety
Jay Boughton Family After Verdict: ‘This family has stayed in the light.’

After nearly 16 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of shooting and killing youth baseball coach Jay Boughton. Boughton was driving home from a baseball game with his son Harrison on Highway 169 in Plymouth last year, before a road rage incident between him and Smith turned deadly.
PLYMOUTH, MN
