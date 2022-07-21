ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Tucson, AZ

Man dies in police custody after a stun gun was used on him in south Tucson

By Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man died in police custody after a stun gun was used on him on July 11 in south Tucson near Sixth Avenue and 36th Street.

Police have identified the man as 32-year-old Terrill Anton Jones. According to investigators, the Smyrna Police Department in Georgia had an active warrant out for his arrest as the suspect in a homicide.

Around 5:25 p.m. on July 11, the South Tucson Police Department began receiving calls about a man “behaving erratically” in the roadway near Sixth Avenue and 31st Street, according to a news release from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team. Police said callers said the man was stopping traffic and pulling on door handles.

When officers arrived, they said they found Jones approaching vehicles in the roadway and he continued to do so after officers told him to stop. Police said officers then attempted to bring him into custody, but he was uncooperative and a struggle began.

During the struggle, police used a stun gun on Jones and put him in handcuffs with the help of an unidentified citizen, according to the news release. Once in custody, officers saw that Jones was unresponsive, so they began performing CPR.

Police said South Tucson Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to continue medical treatment, but they declared Jones dead at the scene.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, made up of investigators from several different local departments, is performing the investigation to prevent any possible bias that could arise from the South Tucson Police Department investigating its own officers. The team was created in March 2021.

J.J Jonas
4d ago

Stun guns are only used, to avoid using lethal force. But unfortunately, there's always the possibility of something going wrong, regardless of the method used to uprehand a combatant individual

