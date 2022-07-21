iCan Swim teaches more than backstrokes

CIRCLEVILLE — For a few area clients of the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, swimming can be an intimidating or even scary thing but this week some of those same people are overcoming their fears with the help of The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio’s program, iCan Swim.

iCan Swim is designed to help people achieve their aquatic goals and learn valuable water safety skills during the weeklong program. iCan Swim is a program coordinated and managed by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO) and in partnership with iCan Shine, a nonprofit organization that provides quality recreational programs for individuals with disabilities throughout the country.

The program in Circleville this week had more than 30 participants of all ages.

Ivy Satterwhite, one of the instructors, said the weeklong camp is for people with disabilities and they can begin participating at three years old and up.

“We’re working on safety skills, survival skills and if they actually have some beginning swimming skills we teach them some elementary backstroke,” she said.

Georgia Starr, instructor, added, “What we’re doing is teaching basic swimming skills and safety, it’s the same structure every day. We do a safety talk where we talk about where the lifeguard is, what they were, what the whistle sounds like and what we do when we hear the whistle. When we first get in we get their face in, do a front float, a back float and things that can help build them as a swimmer.”

Both Satterwhite, who teaches teaches special education in North Carolina during the school year, and Starr shared that they enjoy teaching the program and getting to see their progress.

“It’s why I love this job,” Starr said. “I’m a student and I would do this for my full time job if I could.”

Starr said they learn skills that they can take into their everyday life.

“Some kids come in and say they can’t do it but then they do it and take that into their daily life,” Satterwhite said.

Starr added, “There’s a boost in self esteem and the parents tell us they leave here so much happier. They’re willing to do other things they wouldn’t even try outside of the pool.”

The confidence and happiness boost was something echoed by Carrie Burgett, whose daughter Hannah was in the program this week, said.

“It was beautiful to see her in the pool,” Burgett said. “She’s a little fish that cannot float, until today.”

Heather Foll, community connections coordinator for the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, was in the pool with the students helping to guide them and be a support system in the water.

“The iCan Swim camp is a positive for all the people we serve and in just one week we can see a difference in their skill levels, which rise, but also their confidence level in themselves and gaining trust with other people around them. That goes hand in hand with their skill level.”

Foll said that change comes from people who were afraid to get in the water before day 1.

“They’re now going, on day three, underwater, floating and trusting their buddy and making great strides altogether,” she said. “The other big thing is the safety practices and hammering home safety is around the water so hopefully if these kids are ever in an emergency situation they can revert to what they’ve learned this week and know what to do.”

Burgett said the iCan Swim program means the world to her and Hannah.

“To see accomplishments and we’re moving forward instead of staying stagnate and not doing anything,” Burgett said. “She can swim underwater and she’s done it forever and she and I coming to the YMCA. Pairing her with somebody else, several somebody elses, she’s learning from them instead of from mom. I love it. It’s just success.”

Both Satterwhite and Starr are hoping they and the program return next year. They’re also looking for water safety instructors to sign up for certification and continue to have the program locally.

“If there are water safety instructors in the area, when we come back next year we can certify them as adaptive aquatic instructors and they can continue to take the program on,” Satterwhite said.