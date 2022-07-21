ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, NH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coos by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont Central Orleans County in northeastern Vermont Southeastern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1221 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belvidere, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Newport City, Orleans, Derby Center, Newport Town, Eden, Bakersfield, Orleans Village, Brownington, Albany, Montgomery, Coventry, Barton, Troy, Belvidere Center, Brownington Village, Belvidere, Waterville, Irasburg, Westfield and Newport Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

