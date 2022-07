The weekend saw plenty of severe weather across southeast Wisconsin. Everyone was under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday afternoon and evening and every hometown in our area was under some sort of warning at least once. The storms resulted in plenty of reports across the area including a few funnel cloud reports in Dodge County but no tornado damage. Flash flooding was reported in a few Milwaukee County communities late Saturday including Brown Deer. There were dozens of thunderstorm wind damage reports and heavy rain reports as well.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO