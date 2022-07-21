ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Spokane expected to announce cooling center plans Monday

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane says plans are in the works to create a cooling center during forecasted high temperatures.

The Inland Northwest is expected to see several days of triple digits starting next week.

Kirstin David, Communications Manager for Public Works, said the city will announce finalized plans on Monday.

The City is required to activate a cooling center when the National Weather Service predicts temperatures to be 95 degrees or higher for two consecutive days or more.

