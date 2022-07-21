Georgia unemployment rate falls below 3%

A suspect in the decades-old killings of two Southern California women has been identified after a DNA match, authorities said Monday. The first killing happened in 1987 when Shannon Rose Lloyd, 23, was found dead in a bedroom she was renting in Garden Grove, Orange County. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

