ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia unemployment rate falls below 3%

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate dipped below 3% last month...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 1

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia joins multistate $34.2M settlement agreement against jewelry store chain

(The Center Square) — Georgia has joined a multistate settlement agreement that recovered $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, officials said. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 18 states, including Georgia, sued Hauppauge, New York-based Harris Jewelry, saying the company violated state and...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida

Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show. Maxwell, 60, has been assigned to Tallahassee FCI, described on its website as a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center."
FLORIDA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Nation in Brief_072722

Indiana Legislature convenes special session to consider abortion ban. Indiana lawmakers reconvened on Monday to consider more restrictions on abortion, the first state to hold a special session with the goal of potentially curtailing abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.
INDIANA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

A suspect in the 1980s killings of 2 California women is identified after DNA match

A suspect in the decades-old killings of two Southern California women has been identified after a DNA match, authorities said Monday. The first killing happened in 1987 when Shannon Rose Lloyd, 23, was found dead in a bedroom she was renting in Garden Grove, Orange County. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

California's Oak Fire destroys at least 41 structures as it burns more than 18,000 acres near Yosemite National Park

California's Oak Fire has burned through more than 18,000 acres and destroyed at least 41 structures since it ignited near California's Yosemite National Park Friday, as fire crews battle overwhelmingly dry conditions and steep terrain, officials say. Crews made progress in their effort to rein in the fire overnight Monday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy