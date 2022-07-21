Georgia unemployment rate falls below 3%

(The Center Square) — Georgia has joined a multistate settlement agreement that recovered $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, officials said. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 18 states, including Georgia, sued Hauppauge, New York-based Harris Jewelry, saying the company violated state and...
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show. Maxwell, 60, has been assigned to Tallahassee FCI, described on its website as a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center."
Indiana Legislature convenes special session to consider abortion ban. Indiana lawmakers reconvened on Monday to consider more restrictions on abortion, the first state to hold a special session with the goal of potentially curtailing abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.
A suspect in the decades-old killings of two Southern California women has been identified after a DNA match, authorities said Monday. The first killing happened in 1987 when Shannon Rose Lloyd, 23, was found dead in a bedroom she was renting in Garden Grove, Orange County. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
California's Oak Fire has burned through more than 18,000 acres and destroyed at least 41 structures since it ignited near California's Yosemite National Park Friday, as fire crews battle overwhelmingly dry conditions and steep terrain, officials say. Crews made progress in their effort to rein in the fire overnight Monday...
Comments / 1