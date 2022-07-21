ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tyra Banks Threatened to Quit 'Dancing With The Stars' Over Alfonso Ribeiro Joining The Show

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2kUm_0go0FMXB00
Source: Mega

When it was announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would be joining Dancing With the Stars as a new host, he quickly got the blessing of the show's former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, but not the show's current star: Tyra Banks.

“Tyra threatened to quit when she found out about the plans to add a co-host next to her when the show returns. Tyra was livid and feels betrayed — not because the producers clearly have lost faith in her abilities to single handily carry the show, but also because no one had the decency to tell her what was going on until it was a done deal," a source exclusively tells OK!.

Insiders add that Banks isn’t angry with Ribeiro but rather the way it all went down.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeTnn_0go0FMXB00
Source: Mega

“Tyra is supposed to be an executive producer on the show. When she signed up to host, she insisted that she also be a producer to make sure she was sitting at the table where the decisions are made,” adds a pal. “Now it is clear that the title means nothing. They just gave it to her to shut her up. Well, they are messing with the wrong girl.”

The insider divulges that when the model, 48, found out about the plans, she was done, but ultimately, she was convinced to stay. However, it wouldn't be a total shock if she eventually walked away from the ABC series.

“Tyra walks when she is not happy. ABC should know that,” the insider dishes. “When Tyra wasn’t happy with her way her daytime talk show was being produced, she quit. If Tyra doesn’t feel like she is being respected, she is gone.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKzwD_0go0FMXB00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Life Size star is hard to work with, as she has "wild demands" and is "disrespectful" towards staffers.

Despite the challenges, it seems like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is excited to work with Banks. "Alfonso has worked with Tyra before and knows what he is getting into. She might not [like having] him around, but the good news is everyone else does," a source previously shared. "Firing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and replacing them with Tyra was a huge mistake. They can’t get Tom and Erin back but bringing back Alfonso might work. If it doesn’t, the show will be canceled."

For her part, the brunette beauty reacted to having the actor by her side.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!” she gushed.

Comments / 599

Donna Bentz
4d ago

Who cares if she don't like it. QUIT!!! Nobody likes her anyway. She thinks it's all about her. Guess what Tyra it isn't about you so get over it!!!

Reply(18)
368
Angela House
4d ago

It would be the best thing to happen to the show lately. She's only there because she's one of the producers anyway. She's not all she thinks she is.....so .....don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya. BYE!!

Reply(3)
208
Cathy Lobb
4d ago

Tyra Banks needs to GO... I quit watching DWS because she's discusting on there. And I know others that stopped watching as well because of her.

Reply(7)
145
Related
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Reveals She's Battling Lymphedema, TV Star Isn't Concise While Speaking During Interview

Wendy Williams gave an on-camera interview with TMZ on Tuesday, June 28, in which she revealed she's currently battling lymphedema — but her speech was sadly not what it was used to be. "Podcasts everyone has, but when you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me being famous than doing The Wendy Williams Show. So podcasts — where will I go? I am not sure. Europe, you know, the France, wherever I want to go. Also, I know many people," she said of her latest endeavor. "Yes, Will [Selby] and I are in partnership — Will did all of...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
Person
Erin Andrews
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Fresh Prince#Tyra Banks Threatened#Abc
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin ‘Had Seven Month Romance’ With 21-Year-Old Nephew Before Ugly Split Led To Bombshell Court Claims: Report

Ricky Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, tells Radar: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

Uncle Steve and the Crew React To Sesame Street's Rosita

By now, you've seen the video on social media that a mother posted claiming that her daughters were ignored by the character Rosita at Sesame Street Place in Philadelphia. The Rosita character held up the no-hand gesture and walked right passed the cute little girls, during a parade. Even singer Kelly Rowland saw the video and commented with outrage on social media. Uncle Steve said, "I tell you one thing right there, you lucky I wasnt there and it wasn't one of my kids or grandkids."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

'The View': Guest Host Ginger Zee Gets Corrected on Live TV After On-Air Flub

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee recently made a mistake live on air. While guest-hosting on The View, the chief meteorologist mispronounced the book title of a guest, requiring co-host Sunny Hostin to correct her. Phoebe Robinson, a comedian, podcaster, and best-selling author appeared on the July 12 episode of the...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Reveals Reason He Quit UK Show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli has shared the reason for his decision to quit the British version of the show after nearly two decades. The effervescent Italian had appeared as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since its debut in 2004, but was finding it increasingly difficult to juggle making shows on either side of the Atlantic and how now shared the toll it was taking on his health.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

85K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy