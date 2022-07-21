Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coos by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Sebago Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northwestern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 826 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hiram, or 12 miles southeast of Fryeburg, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Mechanic Falls, Naples, Gray, Hiram, Cornish, Raymond, Standish, Casco, Limington, Harrison, Brownfield, Denmark, Frye Island, Sebago, Baldwin, Poland, Porter, Oxford and Parsonsfield. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 62 and 70. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

