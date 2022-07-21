ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

EXCLUSIVE: 'Let Djokovic play!' Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Joe Biden's 'absurd' refusal to ease entry restrictions that would allow the unvaccinated tennis champion to compete in the US Open, claiming the president is 'pushing for a forever pandemic'

By Laura Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ted Cruz has blasted President Joe Biden's refusal to ease the Covid-19 entry restrictions on non-US citizens that see unvaccinated tennis champion, Novak Djokovic, barred from competing in this year's US Open.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com Senator Cruz waded into the mounting controversy with the blunt demand, 'Let Novak Djokovic play.'

Cruz, 51, is one of several high-profile Republicans to put the President on blast for continuing the restrictions that prevent unvaccinated non-US citizens from entering the country.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, the cohort have branded the ban, 'absurd' and accused Biden of 'pushing for a forever pandemic' in a bid to control the lives of Americans.

Their comments come as the White House confirms Biden, 79, has contracted Covid himself and is experiencing mild symptoms.

They also come after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed its stance that, while it does not have specific vaccine requirements, it will 'respect the US government's position regarding travel in the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwkns_0go0FAwT00
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has made it repeatedly clear that he will not take the vaccine and therefore will not be allowed entry to the US and therefore cannot compete in the US Open 

That statement has effectively dashed any hope of taking part that Djokovic may have harbored.

Why Novak Djokovic can't play at the US Open

While the US Open, the country's biggest annual tennis event, does not have a vaccination mandate in place, they are following rules set by the United States' government.

The US still bans travel into the country for any foreigner who does not get vaccinated. However it no longer requires travelers to test negative for Covid.

'The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens,' the tournament said in a statement.

Djokovic remains the most prominent player to refuse the jab.

Instead, the 35-year-old who has just won Wimbledon for a fourth time, finds himself excluded from the tournament despite the fact that according to the USTA's own stance a non-vaccinated US player would be welcome to play.

More than 17,000 fans have signed an online petition calling for the US government to allow Djokovic to play i the two-week tournament that begins on August 29.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, 70, told DailyMail.com, 'It is absurd that Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter the USA. No one should ever be punished directly or indirectly for not being vaccinated.'

The senator accused Biden of prolonging the pandemic in a bid to maintain control of the electorate.

She said, 'The left has realized that if Covid is over, they will lose control over Americans' lives. That's why Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci are pushing for a forever pandemic.'

US congressman Buddy Carter, 64, was similarly adamant that Djokovic should be allowed to play in the US Open but pointed out, 'He is far from the only victim of this Administration's pseudo-scientific vaccine mandates.'

According to the congressman, '60,000 soldiers just saw their pay cut down to zero because of their vaccination status and health care workers are still subject to this unconstitutional requirement.

'Whether to get vaccinated is a decision that should be made between a patient, their family, and their health care provider.'

For Georgia congressman Carter, the government 'plays no role' in the process.

Congressman Thomas Massie, 51, of Kentucky, said that Biden should 'removed this ridiculous mandate.'

According to Massie, 'There has never been a moral argument for Covid vaccine mandates, and the scientific argument for Covid vaccine mandates evaporated when we found out it doesn't even prevent the spread of the virus.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ts2zb_0go0FAwT00
Congressman Thomas Massie (left), 51, said that Biden should 'removed this ridiculous mandate. Congressman Buddy Carter (right), 64, was similarly adamant that Djokovic should be allowed to play in the US Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ay5iy_0go0FAwT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8m4U_0go0FAwT00
Senator  Roger Marshall, 61, said that he has always 'supported people like Djokovic to choose what is best for them.' Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, 70, has told DailyMail.com, 'It is absurd that Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter the USA. No one should ever be punished directly or indirectly for not being vaccinated'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnXtO_0go0FAwT00

Senator Roger Marshall, 61, who practiced medicine as an OBGYN for 25 years and served in the Army for 7 years, said that he has always 'supported people like Djokovic to choose what is best for them.'

He described the decision to bar Djokovic from competing in the US Open as 'a shame' pointing out that he is 'an extremely healthy individual with a low risk of death from Covid.'

'Simply put,' he stated, 'It's not right.'

Additionally, Marshall stated that there was 'an extremely high chance he has natural immunity [which] over and over again…has proven to be better than the vaccines alone.'

And Senator Rand Paul, 59, echoed Marshall's sentiments, praising Djokovic for his 'heroic stance for medical freedom' and condemning Biden for 'banning visitors to US that already have natural immunity.'

Djokovic has also found a vocal supporter in the figure of former tennis-pro turned sports commentator John McEnroe, 63, who was quick to slam the recent playing ban saying, 'These politicians are getting in the way too much…Let's let the guy come in and play in the US. I mean, come on, this is ridiculous.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6jct_0go0FAwT00
Djokovic infamously broke his racket during his most recent appearance at the US Open in 2021 following his loss to Daniil Medvedev
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA8gO_0go0FAwT00
The Serbian star's Australian visa was cancelled in January 2022, preventing him from taking part in the Open in Melbourne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuXkk_0go0FAwT00
Over 17,000 signed a Change.org petition calling for the USTA and leaders in Washington to allow Novak Djokovic to compete

Djokovic was embroiled in a similar controversy earlier this year when Australian immigration officials refused to sanction his entry to the country to play at the Australian Open in January.

The elite player had already arrived in the country when officials sent Australian Federal Police to have him deported back to his home country of Serbia.

Djokovic's appeal against the decision to grant him a visa was denied while officials apologized for the botched handling of the affair.

Djokovic is currently the seventh-rated player in men's tennis, He has won the Open three times, most recently in 2018. He has won 18 other Grand Slam singles titles and the Olympic title in 2008.

Speaking to the BBC recently Djokovic confirmed that he will not be traveling to America without the country's permission and said, 'People still think I forced my way into Australia and tried to come in with no papers, permission or exemption – it is not true.

'That was proven in the court cases, so I would never go into a country where I didn't have permission to travel.'

Having said that, that tennis star admitted, 'I want to be in America and everywhere I can possibly play.'

Yet despite Djokovic's desire his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has long voiced apparently well-founded pessimism.

Back in July, Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001, told a Croatian news outlet that there was more chance of him making a comeback at age 50 than of Djokovic playing in the Queens based tournament in August.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Thomas Massie
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

House GOP deletes tweet attacking Jan 6 witness who works as Republican staffer

House Republicans were skewered on social media after deleting a tweet attacking one of their own staff members as she testified before the January 6 committee.“Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt,” the @HouseGOP account tweeted as Sarah Matthews appeared before the committee’s blockbuster primetime hearing on Thursday night. Ms Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary, is employed as a communications director at the Republican organisation, according to her Linkedin profile. The tweet was quickly deleted, and a House GOP spokesperson told The Hill it had “been sent out at staff level and was not authorised.”Their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Inescapable Conclusion From the January 6 Hearings

Americans aren’t the most attentive political observers. But thanks in part to Hollywood, they have a pretty clear vision of what they expect their president to do in an unfolding crisis, especially an attack on U.S. citizens at home or abroad. He (or she, in the movies at least) will march down to the Situation Room, confer with advisers, and at some point address the nation in a sober televised speech.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Politics Federal#Dailymail Com#Republicans#Non Us#Americans#The White House
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Army
NBC News

Another Trump W.H. bid won’t be normal. His press coverage shouldn’t be either

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... The Jan. 6 committee holds a prime-time hearing on Donald Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. ... “If you were president, wouldn’t you just jump into action?” Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tells NBC’s Ali Vitali in a hearing preview. ... President Biden speaks in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on the bipartisan gun bill he signed into law… John Fetterman attends first in-person fundraiser since stroke in Pennsylvania Senate. ... And Maryland is set to count the outstanding mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s primaries.
POTUS
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.

The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

503K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy