MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Animal shelter is currently filled to capacity, and beyond, with all sorts of animals, mostly dogs, doubled up in kennels. All the dogs are spayed or neutered, updated on shots, and all already carry a microchip. Currently, there are many multiple mixed breeds of various sizes (including, a large super sweet and smart female Pyrenees named Sesa.) Those looking for a new pet, there cannot be a more opportune time, for the animals or new owners.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO