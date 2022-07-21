Man shot in the foot at D’Iberville apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi reported its 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. The shooting happened Monday afternoon, July 25 in Jackson. WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the unnamed suspect is dead. Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said an officer saw the suspect shoot at a woman inside a vehicle.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman is proposing to challenge a state law after the tragic death of a United States Postal service (USPS) worker following a police pursuit. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing that the City of Jackson challenge the Mississippi state law of hot pursuits, calling them “dangerous” and […]
JACKSON, Miss. — A new anti-violence billboard went up in Jackson featuring pictures of a 5-year-old girl and her father, both of whom were murdered. "This is a special edition billboard," said Jessica Frazier, founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons. "As you guys can remember, over a month ago on June 12, little Mariyah (Lacey) was gunned down here in Jackson. The reason why I'm bringing up that topic right now is because Little Mariyah's father is on one of our Greenwood billboards."
Mississippi officials are on the lookout for two teens who have been missing since Saturday evening. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades. The two were last seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway...
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- In what investigators believe was an inside job, a pair of teenage cousins conspired to rob a gas station on North Washington Avenue in the St. Martin community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Thursday 18-year-old Malik Alfred Toliver entered the Murphy gas station on North...
WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. According to a criminal complaint, the three...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported two drowning across the state. The OHP said a 63-year-old man died Friday after drowning in a private pool in Muskogee County. The other drowning was at Lake Texoma. Troopers said a 57-year-old man died in Bryan County after the air mattress he was...
Shortly after 6 a.m Thursday morning (July 21), St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an individual at the Oak Harbor overpass in Slidell attempting to jump off the bridge and onto I-10 in an attempt to harm himself. The swift action by deputies prevented him from harming himself.
Two Georgia residents were arrested in Cherokee County on Friday night, following a high speed chase that began across the state line in Georgia. Floyd County Police pursued the vehicle into Alabama at around 7:00pm, where local authorities joined in and after the chase came to an end near the line on County Road 101 – two people were taken into custody. According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Summerford the pair were identified as James Amos, 52 of Kennesaw, and Bobbie Colston, 41 of Dallas; the driver, Amos – led Floyd County Police into Alabama on County Road 22 in the area of Mud Creek; he traveled through Spring Garden and eventually back into the McCords Crossroads community. Cherokee County Deputies provided assistance by deploying spike sticks in two different locations during the chase.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
A Mississippi principal was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three felony fraud charges. Nichols Elementary School, a principal at Nichols Elementary School in Biloxi, was arrested on charges from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office. The charges, which are not related to the Biloxi School District, include conspiracy, intent...
Damien Cameron died in the custody of a Mississippi sheriff's department last July. Five men died over eight months after interactions with the Rankin County Sheriff's Department. Insider is suing the department for records related to three of the deaths.
Insider has been trying to get answers on the deaths of five men in Mississippi who died during confrontations with, or in the custody of sheriff's deputies. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department has only turned over public records related to two of them. Insider filed a lawsuit Monday demanding the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Newton County lottery player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said the player visited Newton Junction on Saturday to buy groceries and several scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 3,000 Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past three days. The state department of health released the numbers Monday. 3,426 positive tests were confirmed July 22-24th. Hospitalization numbers were last updated on July 21. At that time, 377 people were in...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 22 has soared to an estimated $660 million with an estimated cash value of $376.9 million. If the jackpot is hit at $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. Dream big...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
The Board voted to repeal a 1990 policy prohibiting “the possession of pistols, firearms, or weapons in any form by any person other than duly authorized law enforcement officials on school premises or at school functions."
If you’re traveling a major highway in Mississippi over the next few weeks, don’t be surprised if you encounter a military convoy. Troops will be headed to Camp Shelby and Camp McCain for summer training. Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg is the largest state-owned military training site in the country. And Camp McCain south of Grenada is considered an ideal site to train personnel in small-unit tactics and Army specialties. The Mississippi National Guard is asking motorists to keep a safe distance when passing convoys and not to cut in front of those military vehicles– which don’t stop as quickly as civilian vehicles and have more blind spots. (Photo credit: Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) internal investigation of a Hinds County resident has entered a plea agreement. MDHS announced that Lashanda Feazell, 46, entered into a plea agreement with the District Attorney concerning embezzlement before the Hinds County Circuit Court on June 20. This...
