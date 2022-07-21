ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'iberville, MS

Man shot in the foot at D’Iberville apartment complex

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD’Iberville Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that injured a man. About 9 p.m., officers responded to a call at...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

One dead in Jackson officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi reported its 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. The shooting happened Monday afternoon, July 25 in Jackson. WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the unnamed suspect is dead. Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said an officer saw the suspect shoot at a woman inside a vehicle.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi councilman wants to challenge law on police pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman is proposing to challenge a state law after the tragic death of a United States Postal service (USPS) worker following a police pursuit. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing that the City of Jackson challenge the Mississippi state law of hot pursuits, calling them “dangerous” and […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Newest MOMS billboard includes pictures of slain father and daughter

JACKSON, Miss. — A new anti-violence billboard went up in Jackson featuring pictures of a 5-year-old girl and her father, both of whom were murdered. "This is a special edition billboard," said Jessica Frazier, founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons. "As you guys can remember, over a month ago on June 12, little Mariyah (Lacey) was gunned down here in Jackson. The reason why I'm bringing up that topic right now is because Little Mariyah's father is on one of our Greenwood billboards."
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
D'iberville, MS
D'iberville, MS
Crime & Safety
Mississippi Press

Pair of cousins charged with armed robbery of St. Martin store

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- In what investigators believe was an inside job, a pair of teenage cousins conspired to rob a gas station on North Washington Avenue in the St. Martin community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Thursday 18-year-old Malik Alfred Toliver entered the Murphy gas station on North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
weisradio.com

Georgia Pair Arrested in Cherokee County Following High Speed Chase

Two Georgia residents were arrested in Cherokee County on Friday night, following a high speed chase that began across the state line in Georgia. Floyd County Police pursued the vehicle into Alabama at around 7:00pm, where local authorities joined in and after the chase came to an end near the line on County Road 101 – two people were taken into custody. According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Summerford the pair were identified as James Amos, 52 of Kennesaw, and Bobbie Colston, 41 of Dallas; the driver, Amos – led Floyd County Police into Alabama on County Road 22 in the area of Mud Creek; he traveled through Spring Garden and eventually back into the McCords Crossroads community. Cherokee County Deputies provided assistance by deploying spike sticks in two different locations during the chase.
WKRN News 2

TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi principal arrested on fraud charges

A Mississippi principal was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three felony fraud charges. Nichols Elementary School, a principal at Nichols Elementary School in Biloxi, was arrested on charges from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office. The charges, which are not related to the Biloxi School District, include conspiracy, intent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cenlanow.com

Mississippi scratch-off player wins $200K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Newton County lottery player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said the player visited Newton Junction on Saturday to buy groceries and several scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Watch for Military Convoys on the Highways

If you’re traveling a major highway in Mississippi over the next few weeks, don’t be surprised if you encounter a military convoy. Troops will be headed to Camp Shelby and Camp McCain for summer training. Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg is the largest state-owned military training site in the country. And Camp McCain south of Grenada is considered an ideal site to train personnel in small-unit tactics and Army specialties. The Mississippi National Guard is asking motorists to keep a safe distance when passing convoys and not to cut in front of those military vehicles– which don’t stop as quickly as civilian vehicles and have more blind spots. (Photo credit: Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy