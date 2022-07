Some kids work at the mall after school and some mow lawns, but it's possible that one lucky young'un could be hired to work at an international candy conglomerate. On July 19, candy retailer Candy Funhouse announced that it’s hiring for a new job it calls “Chief Candy Officer.” In this new position, the CCO will be responsible for, well, trying candy, amongst other tasks. The position is potentially fully remote, with the option of working at one of Candy Funhouse’s headquarters in either Toronto or Newark, New Jersey, so it encourages anybody in North America to apply on the company’s website by August 31 if they’re interested.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO