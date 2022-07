BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Activities at the 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show kicked off on Sunday. One popular event was the Homes For Horses showcase. The Texas 4-H Homes For Horses Program is designed to connect young men and women with horses in need of special training and attention. Back in the fall of 2021, the youth met their horses for the first time and learned about their horse’s unique circumstances and needs.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO