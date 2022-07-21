ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Widow sues Biltmore Estate after falling tree kills firefighter in NC. ‘I want answers’

By Alison Cutler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACGma_0go0DLis00
Court documents show the tree was held up by cables before the incident, media outlets report. Screengrab from Angela Skudin's Facebook

The widow of a firefighter who was killed when a tree fell on the family’s car in North Carolina is suing the Biltmore Estate, where the incident happened.

Angela Skudin filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Biltmore State on behalf of her and her children, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. The lawsuit alleges that the estate was “grossly negligent” considering the tree was “rotten” and remained on the property near the road, the outlet reported.

“I want answers and I want to make sure the rest of their property is safe so that no other person has to feel the pain of grief and loss that my entire family is feeling ,” Skudin said on Facebook about the lawsuit.

Angela and her husband Casey Skudin visited the Biltmore Estate with their two sons on June 17 because it would have been Casey Skudin’s 46th birthday on Father’s Day, June 19, McClatchy News previously reported.

The family was driving through the estate when a tree limb fell on their car, killing Casey Skudin and injuring one of their sons, McClatchy News reported.

“It landed right on the car, right on Casey. Everybody was knocked out except me. And I just got through the window, got over to him…his hands were blue,” Angela Skudin told Long Island News. “I held them and I kissed him and just told him the truth that he was the best husband and best father and that it was OK for him to let go. And I slid his wedding ring off his finger and put it on mine.”

The incident has robbed Skudin of her husband’s “beautiful soul,” she wrote on Facebook.

Casey Skudin was a firefighter with the New York City Fire Department and served 16 years, McClatchy News previously reported. He also received the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal in 2010 for diving into frigid waters to rescue a surfer who was trapped under the surface.

The tree that fell on the Skudin’s car had steel cables installed “to keep the rotted tree on its premises for longer than safe or necessary,” according to court documents from the lawsuit obtained by WLOS.

The Biltmore Estate told Citizen Times its staff works to maintain an abundance of trees on the property and tag those closest to the roads.

“Our arborist team includes certified arborists who follow best management practices for tree risk assessment in the management of these trees, as well as countless additional trees across the 8,000 acre estate,” a Biltmore spokesperson told the Citizen Times.

Spokesperson LeeAnn Donnelly said the estate will deny all accusations of negligence, and sent McClatchy News the following statement:

“We received notification of a lawsuit filed by Arnold and Itkin Trial Lawyers on behalf of their clients, Angela Skudin and her two children. The complaint is regarding a tragic accident on our entrance road that resulted in fatal injuries to Ms. Skudin’s husband, Casey, and injuries to their son. A portion of a tree fell during a period of high winds and struck the guest’s vehicle as they entered the estate. There have been multiple eye witness accounts of a short duration high wind event around that time. There are no words to express our deep sorrow for the Skudin family’s unimaginable loss and we offer them our deepest sympathy.”

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina’s ‘Rainbow Bridge’ Welcomes Grieving Pet Owners

Ver heard of the “Rainbow Bridge?” Well, it is famous in a poem given to pet owners on the day they are saying goodbye to their furry friends. North Carolina has a real-life ‘Rainbow Bridge’ for those to enjoy during their time of grief. What Is...
PETS
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina couple fears losing marital rights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The moment Adam and Sean Henderson found out they could be legally married in 2012, tears streamed down their smiling faces; after over 20 years as a couple, they could finally tie the official knot. It’s been just eight years since they said “I do,” but...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Ranks No. 1 in Destinations for Foodies in the US

4. Kill Devil Hills, NC (Outer Banks) Now, before we discussed which state was the cheapest to live in. That’s all great, but sometimes you want to go where the money is at. You know, where the money resides! Now, we’re learning that North Carolina has one of the wealthiest cities in America. How about that? The Carolinas are taking over this year with these rankings.
LIFESTYLE
WBTW News13

Deputies: South Carolina man carjacked truck by crawling onto roof, through window — and then tried driving through gas station building

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man has been arrested after deputies said he forcefully carjacked someone and assaulted a deputy Sunday evening in Greenville County. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called at 9:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of White Horse Road.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Pet-owners leave collars, tags on real-life Rainbow Bridge in NC

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Pet-owners leave collars, tags on real-life Rainbow Bridge in NC. The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Biltmore Estate#Biltmore State#Mcclatchy News
WBTW News13

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Makes List For Best Cities To Own A Pool

It’s been very hot in most of the country the past few weeks and there’s no better way to escape the heat and humidity than a dip in the pool. Unfortunately in some areas of the country, backyard pools aren’t common, or even feasible. Well, a new...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alina Andras

6 affordable weekend getaways in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and it's easy to see why so many people love to spend their holidays here. No matter who you are traveling with, you will definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.
WFAE

A look at the state of the bar & restaurant business in North Carolina

Cities across North Carolina are considering or have created social districts. These are designated areas that allow people to drink openly outside. While Kannapolis, Salisbury and Raleigh are among those moving forward, Charlotte has put plans on hold. Meanwhile, the state is loosening alcohol restrictions at private bars. Governor Roy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Real-life 'Rainbow Bridge' hidden in enchanted mountain wonderland in NC

Lake Lure, N.C. — The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the day they say goodbye to their beloved, furry family member. The poem promises grieving pet owners that their lost pet has gone to the Rainbow Bridge, where the pet will run and play in grassy meadows and hills, restored to health and youth. It's here at the Rainbow Bridge where beloved pets will wait for us until we find them again.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Polls open Tuesday morning for dozens of local elections in N.C.

Voters in a dozen counties across North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to pick new city and town leaders, and cast ballots in a handful of runoff elections. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in counties with elections Tuesday. The biggest races this week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Most Famous Band From North Carolina

Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:. "To...
MUSIC
Mount Airy News

Wright, Fleming to marry in November

Tony and Daphne Wright of Lowgap announce the engagement of their son, Casey Gray Wright, of Lowgap, to Megan Fleming of Mount Airy. Casey is a graduate of NC State University and is employed by Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center. Megan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is also employed at Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
448
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy