Yes, Marques Houston still texts Tia and Tamera Mowry

It’s been over 20 years since Marques Houston was told to “go home” by twin sisters, Tia and Tamera Mowry. However, for the actor/ singer it feels like it was yesterday.

“It was so much fun, you know, growing up right before the world’s eyes,” Houston explained. “It was one of the best experiences for me. I learned a lot, so it was great.”

While Houston’s character, Roger, annoyed the twins constantly on “Sister, Sister,” the old friends still keep in touch to this day.

“We’re all married, we all have families now. We all continue to text each other and keep in touch,” he said. “We’re actually planning something where we all want to, kind of, go get our families together and hang out soon.”

Houston tied the knot earlier this year to wife Miya. The couple have a 7-month-old daughter Zara. The actor called these two new roles his “great accomplishments.”

When it comes to little Zara, Houston said she’s like her mom but also “very aggressive” like her dad.

The “You Got Served” star is still busy at work. He stars alongside Erica Mena for Tubi’s “The Stepmother” and the film is doing quite well.

“Thank you to everybody out there because ‘The Stepmother” has been number one on Tubi,” he gushed.

“The Stepmother” is streaming on Tubi now.

