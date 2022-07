Beatlemania will never end. As the world relives the highs and lows of the behind-the-scenes chaos surrounding the recording of the penultimate Beatles album Let It Be, (thanks to the new three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, streaming on Disney+ starting on 11.25) one truth remains: The music is all that matters. No matter how many times we see footage of the Fab Four — unearthed or otherwise — the reason we still care at all is because of the songs. These guys may have created more near-perfect rock and pop songs than any human beings on the planet, before or since. And when we’re introducing the Beatles to our kids, the sonic reasons matter more than the historical hullabaloo.

